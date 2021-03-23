expand
March 24, 2021

Wesley Callaway

Callaway joins JKS as engineer in training

By Staff Reports

Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Wesley Callaway has joined Jordan, Kaiser & Sessions as an engineer in training.

Callaway, a native of Natchez, is a 2014 graduate of Cathedral High School and a 2019 graduate of Louisiana State University, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in civil engineering with a minor in structural engineering.

She is currently enrolled in the civil engineering master’s degree program at LSU and expects to earn her master’s degree in December of this year.

“I am always glad to have people who want to move back to Natchez and we are lucky to have someone of Wesley’s talent,” said C. Hayden Kaiser III, principal engineer at Jordan, Kaiser & Sessions. “She is bright and smart. She picks up on things quickly and she has a good future here in Natchez.”

While at LSU, Callaway was the president of the Civil Engineering Society. She interned with the U.S. Corps of Engineers and with the engineering firm of SDR Engineering Consultants, all while at LSU.

Following graduation, Callaway was employed as an engineer in training by SDR Engineering Consultants in Baton Rouge.

Callaway is the daughter of Bryan and Donna Callaway of Natchez. She is a member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

