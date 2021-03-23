Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

CENTREVILLE – Field Health System’s Wound Care Center on Mississippi Highway 178 in Centreville earned the 2020 Going the Distance award issued by RestorixHealth, an organization that specializes in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center facilities.

The Going the Distance award acknowledges the center as a nationwide leader in wound healing and patient outcomes.

Healthcare professionals have been tasked with maintaining quality through patient outcomes despite a daunting global pandemic. The Going the Distance award acknowledges outpatient wound healing centers who have achieved or exceeded nationwide patient outcome standards within a set period during 2020.

“Our center staff bring a wealth of talent to the wound healing workplace and that fuels a positive impact on our patients’ outcomes,” said Chad Netterville, CEO of Field Health System. “Amidst a pandemic, their dedication to healing is a sign of resilience and strong work ethic. We are proud to be recognized as center that is ‘Going the Distance.’”

Results are calculated by comparing the center’s patient outcomes against RestorixHealth nationwide benchmarks.

The Wound Care Center at Field Health System is open Thursdays. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 295-2273. No referral is required.