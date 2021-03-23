Crime Reports: March 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Hollis Louis Green, 29, 165 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Tabatha Louise Coates, 52, 147 Liberty Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $400.00.

Joseph Edward Letcher, 43, 41 Crocus Circle, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Oak Hill Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John Glenn Avenue.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Safety check on Silver Street/Canal Street.

False alarm on Winchester Road.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street/John R. Junkin Drive.

Dog problem on Arrowhead Drive/Raintree Street.

Malicious mischief on Brentwood Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

False alarm on Northgate Road Suite 2.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Breaking and entering on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Devonta Devell Perry, 29, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charges of disturbing the peace, willful trespassing, and telephone or electronic communication. Held on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Property damage on Burnes Street.

Two accidents on Lower Woodville Road.

Animal cruelty on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Fire on Gregory Circle.

Unwanted subject at LaGrange Subdivision Park.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Airport Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Samantha Hixon, 35, 20621 East Laenor Avenue, Vidalia, on charges of DWI, Careless operation of a vehicle, no driver license on person, negligent operation of vehicle.

Cobie Richard, 30, 12311 North Saltzman, Geuydan, transfer for outside agency.

Kary Kreider, 29, 1617 North Hullen street, Metairie, transfer for outside agency.

Arrests — Tuesday

Ramon L. Martin, 26, 606 6th Street, Ferriday, on charge of possession of a schedule one narcotic.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on US 84

Complaint on Miranda Drive

Suspicious car on Rabb Road

Complaint on Leo Ivy Road

Complaint on Ron Road

Dog bite on Ron Road

Medical call on 6th Street

Stolen firearm on West Circle

Theft on Lee Street

Carbon monoxide alarm on John Dale Drive

Stabbing on Carter Street

Complaint on Lynn Haven Drive

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 909

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Smart Lane

Medical call on B.B. Beard Road

Reports — Tuesday

Alarms call on Dianne Street

Theft call on Apple Street

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Welfare Check on Cypress Lane

Alarms on Louisiana 569

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests­—Monday

Joby D. Duck, 39, 111 Victoria Drive, Vidalia, on charges of attempted 1st degree murder, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000.