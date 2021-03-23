Dearing tapped as director of new Alcorn Women’s Business Center

LORMAN — Daye Dearing will serve as the director of the Women’s Business Center (WBC) on Alcorn State University’s campus.

Dearing, a Natchez native, began her career at Alcorn in 2005. She became the coordinator of Internships and Grants for the School of Business, where she worked with students to secure internships.

In September 2020, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced grant funding for new SBA Women’s Business Centers. The WBCs will be hosted in rural and underserved markets and widen the footprint and partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Alcorn’s Center will be funded for up to five years annually at $150,000.

Accepting the WBC leadership role is a privilege for Dearing. She looks forward to assisting aspiring entrepreneurs.

“I am honored and excited to lead the efforts of the Women’s Business Center at Alcorn State University,” said Dearing. “I feel inspired by the work of women who currently operate their own business and have the desire of opening a business.”

Helping future entrepreneurs find success is Dearing’s priority.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team at the Center and engaging and helping women and men entrepreneurs open, sustain, and expand their business.”

The Center will offer essential services that Dearing believes will prepare entrepreneurs in the southwest region to be the best in business.

“Alcorn’s WBC will provide training in finance, management, marketing, and the Internet, as well as offer access to all of the SBA’s financial and procurement assistance programs. The classes and services provided will focus on providing grassroots, from the ground-up model to ensure long-term successful business development. Counseling, training, workshops, and classes will strategically present successes and challenges for the rural and underserved entrepreneur.”

Dearing said that the Center would also help those without business experience to learn all the tools necessary for success.

“The training and counseling will focus on assisting those with no experience in business to those who wish to grow their business. The classes and training sessions offered by the WBC at Alcorn will focus on business training, personal development, and market skills. The WBC’s additional services will include access to office equipment and computer software, which can serve as an incubator for some participants. All of the training, classes, and services will be provided at no cost to the participants in an encouraging environment that fosters learning, growth, and achievement.”

Alcorn President Felecia M. Nave expressed her pride in selecting Dearing for the role.

“Ms. Dearing is the ideal professional to lead Alcorn’s Women’s Business Center,” said Nave. “With her expertise and love for helping others succeed, I am confident that her leadership would help propel the Center to unimaginable heights. The University looks forward to the great things that Dearing has in store in the future.”