Donate to help citizens in need find new home

Last week, a tragic house fire consumed the home and possessions of two disabled Natchezians.

Fortunately, neither of the Cherry Street home’s occupants were injured in the fire, but they lost basically everything they owned.

To make matters worse, these community members of ours — Stephanie Miller and Bobby Kepper — live with difficulties. Kepper is blind and Miller is disabled.

And the home’s owner, Kepper, who lives on Social Security, found the increasing cost of his homeowners insurance to be something he could no longer afford, so he dropped it.

These two need our help.

Miller’s sister, Tammy Cochnauer, has set up a Facebook fund raiser to raise money for the two to help them re-establish a home. However, that hasn’t gained much traction. Cochnauer said Kepper is like a grandfather to Miller, though the two aren’t blood related. Kepper was a friend of Miller’s family and the two help take care of each other.

Right now, the two are staying at the Days Inn, thanks to donated rooms, but they need to move on Wednesday.

The family is hoping to find a mobile home to provide more permanent housing because the Cherry Street home is a total loss.

Cochnauer is also hoping to set up an account at United Mississippi Bank, where Kepper banked, for local donations.

In addition to housing, donations of furniture and household goods are needed, too.

Contact Cochnauer at 601-431-7408 for more information on how you can help.

Let’s help these citizens in need.