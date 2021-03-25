Crime reports: Friday, March 26, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Natasha Shannell Robinson, 31, 1241 Daisy Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault (x3), burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not, and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00 for simple assault charge, $10,000 for burglary charge, and $750.00 for malicious mischief charge.

Sam Houston Walker, 31, 134 Cowan Street, Ferriday, La., on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $550.00 on first count and $750.00 on second count.

Arrests — Tuesday

Kenneth John Nosser, 61, 28 South Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Javanti Kevon Doss, 24, 633 Stampley Road, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday, March 16

Floyd Delante Hedrick, 37, 107 Bowles Alley, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Simple assault on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Fatherland Road.

Dog problem on Walnut Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Brenham Avenue.

Intelligence report on Daisy Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Prowler on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Lambuth Lube & Carwash.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Chevron.

Two traffic stops at U.S. 61 South/Shell Station.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.

Malicious mischief on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Robinson Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Disturbance on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Southampton Road.

Prowler on Linton Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fight in progress on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Shots fired on Duster Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Intoxicated drive/subject on Silver Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Thomas Dewey Blanton, 50, 200 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of arson – personal property: 3rd degree, resisting arrest, and simple assault on police, fireman, school teacher, etc. Held on $500.00 bond

Arrests — Tuesday

Kenyarda Antoinette Crookshank, 45, 313 South Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Emanuel Isaiah Griffin, 35, 10 Jason Court, Natchez, on charge of arson – personal property: 3rd degree. Released on no bond.

Floyd Jacob Murphy, 43, 6 North Swan Court, Roxie, on charge of two counts of willful trespassing. Released on no bond on each count

Floyd Jacob Murphy, 43, 6 North Swan Court, Roxie, on charge of trespassing after notice of non-permission. Released on no bond.

Floyd Jacob Murphy, 43, 6 North Swan Court, Roxie, on charges of threats on telephone and trespassing. Held on $1,000 bond.

Ashley Nichole Wilson, 35, 517 East Cherokee Street, Centreville, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Broderick Juana Allen, 37, 203 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Released on $50,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

D’Davius Lamount Galtney, 20, 1069 Northside Drive, Port Gibson, on charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Tuesday

Domestic disturbance on Southmoor Drive.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Animal cruelty on Barth Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Steamplant Road.

Intelligence report on James Brown Avenue.

Theft on Fredrick Road.

Theft on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Breaking and entering on Gregory Circle.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Juvenile problem on Nations Road.

Unwanted subject on White Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Unwanted subject on Oak Drive.

Theft on Palestine Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Old Country Club Drive.

Theft on Lake Montrose Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Joby D. Duck 39, 111 Victoria Drive, Vidalia, on charges of second-degree murder. Held on a $750,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jennifer Meche, 50,132 Ellis Road, Monterey, bench warrant for failure to appear, registration/cash bond $500. Bench warrant fee $200.

Ronald L. Riley, 27, 304 Alabama Avenue, Ferriday, court sentences to five years department of corrections, one year suspended for accessory after the fact murder.

Horatio A. Gray Jr., 21, 1108 Apple Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to two years department of corrections, suspension, two years probation for aggravated flight from officer. No license plate, expired insurance greater than 30 days.

Rena M. Fancher, 116 Varner Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to five days default, $510 for no insurance, proof of liability, improper running lights, improper tail lights, no seat belt.

Mirium C. King, 35, 249 Bingham Road, Clayton, court sentenced to 20 days default, $560 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary D. Smith 29, 496 Lincoln Avenue, Ferriday, Court sentenced to five days default or $250 for no child restraint, no registration.

Sierra N. Streeter 25, 1204 Palm Street, Vidalia, Court sentenced to five days default for domestic abuse battery, $360 fine/court cost. Dionate Morales, 30, 903 Delaware Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to 10 days default, 3 days credit for time served for simple battery, $760 court cost or fine.

Jeremy Washington, 18, 330 Townsend Lane, Ferriday, court sentenced to six months suspension, $560 fine for flight from officer and possession of marijuana.

Sharon Mayes, 54, 2044 Louisiana 65, Ferriday, court sentenced to six months suspension, $760 fine for domestic abuse and aggravated assault.

Donaielle Garrison, 27, 515 Birchwood Drive, Monroe, court sentenced to $245 for no driver’s license on person.

Keontay D. Ken, 27, 116 Skipper Drive, Ferriday, court sentenced to 60 days for possession of a schedule I drug with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fine of $860.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Georgia Avenue

Medical call on US 84

Complaint on Carter Street

Attempted break in on Grape Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Fire call on Lee Street

Unwanted person on Lincoln Avenue

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue

Complaint on Carter Street

Stollen fire extinguisher on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Introduction of contraband on US 84

Medical call on Camellia Street

Arrest on Warrant on Ellis Road

Complaint on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Mimosa Drive

Complaint on Pear Street