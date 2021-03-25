Dec. 21, 1927 – March 19, 2021

Henry Edmond Simonton, Jr., 93, formerly of Natchez died peacefully on Friday, March 19 at his apartment in Arvada, Colorado, surrounded by his daughters (after surviving hip surgery).

Mr. Simonton was born in Gulfport, MS but his home was Natchez where he lived from age 11 until he left for work in Houston in 1952. Even as he traveled and moved with work from Casper, Wyoming, Houston, Denver, to Collierville, Tennessee, his home was always Natchez. Henry’s parents were Henry Edmond Simonton, Sr. and Della Lee Biglane. Henry attended Natchez High, Class of 1947 and was a star football and track player. After graduation, he attended Copiah-Lincoln, Class of 1949 and then attended Mississippi State University.

In 1952, Henry went to work for OCT (Oil Center Tools) in Houston in sales of oil equipment and oil services. OCT was purchased by FMC Corporation in 1957 and was renamed FMC Wellhead Equipment Division. He had a 40-year successful career at FMC rising over the years to National Accounts Manager, retiring with accolades in 1992.

In his retirement, Henry enjoyed visiting with his sisters and brother in Natchez and Charleston, and his daughters and son in Colorado. In retirement, he moved outside of Memphis with his wife to Collierville, TN where between traveling he enjoyed lots of golf and fun with his golfing friends. He enjoyed driving all over the country from his days of oil sale; Henry enjoyed driving over flying any day. From his time with FMC in Denver and his time in Denver with his children, he remained an avid Denver Broncos fan. Henry enjoyed puzzles, dressing up, nice dinners out and visits with his children and family.

Mr. Simonton was preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Stevens; his second wife, Mary “Tootsie” Holiday; his son, Sammy Simonton of Colorado; and his baby brother, John Michael Simonton, of Natchez who died in 2017. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Charmayne Simonton Bowes and her husband Frank; and Lynn Simonton Cole and her husband Jerry of Colorado (both daughters are nurses, a fact he was very proud of!); his beloved sisters, Margaret Simonton Guido (wife of George, deceased), 91, of Natchez and Rosa Lee Simonton Eidt (married to Clarence), 86, of Charleston, S.C.

Henry was very proud of his five grandchildren, Mike Dorough and his wife Jenny; Katie Dorough; Brandon Pacheco and his wife Adrienne; Emily Pacheco; and Alyse Pacheco Salankey and her husband Caleb. He considered himself a very blessed man with ten great-grandchildren who “kept him young!”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Father David O’Connor officiating followed by a graveside service at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird’s Funeral Home.

The family requests that donations in his memory be made to American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.