May 5, 1931 – March 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for James Henry Pennington, Sr., 89, of Natchez who died Monday, March 22, 2021, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Warren Schulingkamp officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home and 1 p.m. until service time Friday, March 26, 2021, at the church.

Mr. Pennington was born May 5, 1931, in Brookhaven, MS the son of James Martin Pennington and Wadie Lee Hemphill.

He was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church. He was in the United States Army and a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Natchez Equipment Company after 44 years. He was also an avid gardener.

Mr. Pennington was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Rose Mary Unger Pennington, brother-in-law, Bill Kassel, and two sons-in-law, Randy Temple and Clay McNeil.

Survivors include his wife, Cora Kassel Pennington; children, James H. (Karen Pennington, M.D.) Pennington, Jr. M.D, Gerald Martin (Clare) Pennington, Michael Glenn Pennington, Peggy Ann Pennington (Malcom) McLain, Joyce Yvonne Pennington McNeil, Jennifer Lynn Pennington (Ty) Rogers, Debbie Temple, Dawn Smith, and Darla (Jackie) Johnston; greatgrandchildren, Jason Pennington (Hannah), Brandon McLain, Cole Pennington, Ian Pennington, Whitney McNeil, Zack Pennington, Mae Pennington, Sadie Pennington, Rachel Pennington (Cory) Hogue, Jessica McNeil, John Clay McNeil, Sara Caitlyn McLain (Gavin) Mendus, Arya June Rogers, Kayla Rogers, Meagan (Josh) Hendricks, Jordan (Danielle) Temple, Joshua (Abbie) Temple, Lauren (Paul) Joslyn, Tyler (Savannah) Smith, Nicholas Johnston, and Madison Johnston; great grandchildren, Greer Pennington, Layla McLain, Evan McLain, Caleb McClain, Zachery Gordon, Carter Stowers, Kaley Kate McNeil, Chase Hendricks, Ryleigh Temple, Parker Temple, Sydney Temple, Skylar Temple, Hayes Temple, Jack Joslyn, Layla and Leanna Wall; sisters, Eva Young, Neta Champlin; brothers, Bill (Pat) Pennington, Kenny (Debra) Pennington; brother in law, Willard (Patty) Kassel; and sister in law, Charolette (Melvin) Rhodes.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason Pennington, Brandon McLain, Cole Pennington, Ian Pennington, Zack Pennington, John Clay McNeil, Jordan Temple, Tyler Smith, Joshua Temple, and Nicholas Johnston.

The family would like to especially thank Deaconess HomeCare and Kenneth Stubbs, M.D.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Natchez, MS.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.