March 25, 2021

Mary L. Rice

By Staff Reports

Published 10:11 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Oct. 10, 1931 – March 14, 2021

CLAYTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary L. Rice, 89, of Clayton, LA will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Clayton. Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Rice was born in Vidalia, LA daughter of Dave and Moreana Mack Johnson and died at her residence.

She is survived by six children, Norah Rice, Jr. of New Orleans; Al Rice and his wife, Mary of Las Vegas; David Rice, Edith Frazier Rice and her husband, Rickey, Ruthie Jefferson all of Clayton; Dorothy Davis of Alexandria, LA; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Also a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norah Rice and a son, Odell Rice Sr.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

