Church breaks ground on new gated subdivision

NATCHEZ — New Hope the Vision Center has just broken ground on a new subdivision on U.S. 84 in Adams County.

On Tuesday, community and church leaders and church members gathered on the side of the highway at the site of what will be Clear Creek Subdivision.

As it rained Tuesday morning, the clouds broke just long enough for the ceremony and prayers for God’s blessing on the project.

Church pastor Rev. Stanley B. Searcy Sr. said he and church elders had the goal to provide affordable and safe housing to moderate to middle-class working people, which led to the purchase of 35 acres of land just off of the highway for a new gated community.

The new subdivision will consist of “84 houses on U.S. 84,” each with a cost of $165,000 to $200,000 with affordable monthly mortgage payments for working people, Searcy said.

The houses would be between 2,000 to 3,000 square feet in size and have three bedrooms and two-car garages and would rest in a safe neighborhood that requires a code for entry. The neighborhood will also provide recreational opportunities for its residents with its own tennis court and lake, Searcy said.

The subdivision will be built 20 to 24 units at a time starting as soon as the weather clears, Searcy said, adding the first unit could be ready to move into in five to six months.

Through the help of the Mississippi Development Authority, he said the church started its community development outreach with 30 multi-family units at the Washington Apartments in Natchez.

“Now we’re transitioning those renters into homeowners,” he said, adding first-time home buyers can receive assistance from an incentive program through the Mississippi Home Corporation.

The program offers up to $45,000 for the down payment, Searcy said.

“This project is more than 9 years in the making,” he said. “I and the Church elders wanted to bring affordable and safe homes into the community. … Jesus was a carpenter and he said he would build his kingdom. We’re here to carry out his mission.”

Those interested in purchasing one of the homes can apply at Integrity Realty at 317 Devereux Drive or call 601-442-2551. Church members Aaron and Sharon Patten with Integrity Realty can assist prospective homeowners through the application process, Searcy said.