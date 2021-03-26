Crime reports: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Natasha Andrea Watts, 46, 8850 Ferguson Road, Dallas, Texas, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Arrests — Thursday

Ronnzelle Cortez Johnson, 26, 9 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $428.50.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 29, 203 North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charges of controlled substances: between 2-10 grams or between 10-20 dosage units; motor vehicle: disobedience of official traffic-control devices; motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle; and felon carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $25,000 on controlled substances charge; $200.00 on disobedience of official traffic-control devices charge; $750.00 on fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle charge; and $25,000 for felon carrying a concealed weapon charge.

Andres Angel Conde, 24, 36 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of deadly weapon; exhibiting in rude, angry, or threatening manner. No bond set.

Ryvonda Shareece Dunlap, 27, 86-B Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and trespassing after notice of non-permission. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.

Marcus Kendal Jackson, 38, 702 Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence and stalking. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Old Pond Road.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop at Zippy Foods.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop just past Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodville Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Donut Shop.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Five Star.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Marin Avenue.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Maplewood Lane.

Nine traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three intelligence reports on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Somerset Lane.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Loud noise/music on South Commerce Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Miami Court.

Shots fired on Orange Avenue.

Traffic stop at Tracetown.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Warrant/affidavit on D’Evereaux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Hit and run on Brentwood Lane.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Property damage on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

False alarm on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Suspicious activity on Oakwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Oakwood Lane.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Malicious mischief on North Shields Lane.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Deluxe Inn.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Lace Foster Spring, 41, 8 Owl Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Ashley Deanna Haney, 25, 42 Benbrook Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Jimmie David McLaurin, 48, 59 Sandpiper Road, Natchez, on charge of threats on telephone. Released on $500.00 bond.

Dewone Kentrell Ragland, 30, 2A Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Justice Lynae White, 24, 2A Ingram Circle, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Carleshia Elmore, 23, 20 B Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charge of credit cards. Released on $500.00 bond.

Tieriney Leshae Richardson, 23, 201 Ford Street, Natchez, on charge of phone harassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Caronda Lashun Washington, 41, 110 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution 1st degree. Held without bond.

Barry Lamont Williams, 25, 101 Downing Road, Natchez, on charge of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Held on $30,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Sandpiper Road.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Simple assault on Rand Road.

Burglary on Sandpiper Road.

Property damage on Rand Road.

Traffic stop on John Lane.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North/Tractor Supply.

Disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Intelligence report on Farr Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Domestic disturbance on Tasha Drive.

Intelligence report on Broadmoor Drive.

Property damage on Lower Woodville Road.

Malicious mischief on Greenfield Road.

Harassment on Kingston Road.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Harassment on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Property damage on Cranfield Road.

Theft on Rand Road.

Harassment on Montgomery Road.

Harassment on Farr Road.

Disturbance on Ingram circle.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Julius Bates, 25, 904 E.E. Wallace, Ferriday, on charges of child desertion, no insurance, no registration, open container, expired drivers license, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, flight from officer, P and P hold violation.

Kimberly Ann Lester, 47, 17595 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, careless operation, driving under suspension.

Jamal F. Jefferson, 510 Kentucky Ave, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Travon D. Thompson, 19, 19 Myrtle Drive, Natchez, on charges of P and P violation, Criminal Trespass, three counts of attempted burglary of uninhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Friday

Karen North, 53, 183 Jeremy Road, Ola, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious vehicle on East Road

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Trespassing on Louisiana 15

Fire call on Louisiana 569

Unwanted person on Dunbarton road

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Introduction of Contraband on Louisiana 15

Introduction of Contraband on Louisiana 15

Introduction of Contraband on Louisiana 15

Loose donkey on Guido Road

Traffic call on Serio Boulevard

Theft on Eagle Road

Medical call on Robert Gray Street

Complaint on Louisiana 129

Reports — xx

Medical call on Shady Lane

Arrest on Warrant on Carter Street

Vehicle hit deer on US 84