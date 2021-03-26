May 8, 1933 – March 24, 2021

Services for David Lee Robertson, 87, of Fayette who died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Fayette will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Graveside services will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Robertson was born May 8, 1933, in Independence, LA, the son of Douglas Pierce Robertson and Inez Stafford Robertson.

He retired from Johns Manville as plant manager after 40 years of service. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and the Master Gardeners. He enjoyed spending his free time with his family and many friends as well as gardening year-round. He had a lifelong love of learning and traveling at every opportunity he found.

Mr. Robertson was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Robertson.

Survivors include his wife, Georgine Robertson; children, Susan Walker, Steve Robertson and wife Kelly, Patty Blanton and husband Randy, Paula Landrum and husband Todd, Jeannine Nettles and husband Tim; grandchildren, Jake and Rachel Walker, Beth Gillespie, David Robertson, Kim Foster, Randy Lynn Blanton, Lee Blanton, Morgan, Mason and Matthew Nettles; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul Robertson, Lisa Hock, Michael Robertson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Randy Blanton, Steve Robertson, David Robertson, Lee Blanton, Morgan Nettles and Mason Nettles.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Nettles, Todd Landrum, Randy Lynn Blanton, Emile Guedon, Ricky Carnegie and Allen Mardis.

Memorials may be made to Assumption Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.