Aug. 30, 1936 – March 27, 2020

Tyrone Marshall peacefully transitioned home to eternal life on March 27, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. He was born to the union of the late Edna and Quincy Marshall on August 30, 1963, at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, MS. In 1981, he graduated from Moss Point High School, in Moss Point, MS. He later continued his education, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science from CHI Institute of Southampton, PA in 1991. He worked and retired as a Machine Operator at Georgia Pacific in Doraville, Georgia. During his later years, he enjoyed family travels in and out of America especially to Guadalajara, Mexico and Windsor, Canada. Tyrone’s ultimate love of life was his fidelity in God, Jesus Christ, family and friends.

Tyrone met Sharon “Sherrie” Miller, in Hatboro, PA. They became friends, and shortly after fell in love and were happily married for over 30 years.

Tyrone was preceded in death by two sisters Shirley Trotter and Linda Graham; one brother, Michael Williams, two nieces Tamika Trotter, Sharon Trotter Bilbo, three nephews Jeffery Hall, Jerome Hall, Brendan Marquel Walker; mother-in-law Barbara J. Miller; father-in-law John J. Miller and brother-in-law John “Baby John” Joseph Miller, Jr.

Tyrone leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife, Sharon “Sherrie” Marshall, two children: daughter, Sharice Marshall, Detroit, MI; son, Tyrone Marshall, Jr., Detroit, MI; Six sisters: Lubertha Hall, Jackson, MS; Jeanette Harris, Mobile, AL; Cynthia King, Moss Point, MS; Eyvonne (Darries) Williams, Atlanta, GA; Elaine (Johnny) Creer, Moss Point, MS; Patricia (Wilbert) Hudson, Thomason, AL; two brothers Billy Ray (Mary) Williams, Jackson, MS; and Clifton Williams, Jr. Moss Point, MS; six brothers-in-law Glen (Carol) Miller, San Antonia, TX; Larry (Lucille) Byrd, Houston, TX; Jesse (Regina) Miller, Wichita, KS; Wayne (Angela) Willis, Lawton, OK; David (Karen) Warren Willis, Sr., Kapolei, HI; Paul (Carolina) Miller, Houston, TX; four sisters-in-law Bonnie Jean Williams, Orlando, FL; Joan (Cedric) Anderson, Taylorsville, MS; Batinna (Andrew) Thornhill, Flowery Branch, GA; Deitrice (Keiphton) Lampley Jackson, MS; step father-in-law Philip (Ernestine) Mosby, Jr., Jackson, MS; one god sister-in-law Glenda Faye Ferguson, Natchez, MS; a great aunt Leloa Irwin of Akron, OH and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other relatives, friends and neighbors.

Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 5425 Grierson Street, Moss Point, MS 39563

