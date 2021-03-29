expand
March 29, 2021

Joylynn R. Caraway

By Staff Reports

Published 12:09 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Nov. 29, 1958 – March 27, 2021

Joylynn R. Caraway, 62, of Natchez died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Natchez.

Mrs. Caraway was born November 29, 1958, in Harrison County, MS the daughter of David Jackson “D.J.” Slaughter and Carolyn Patricia Felts Slaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Maxine Slaughter; and her son, Robert Ernest Donahou, Jr.

Survivors include her husband, John Wesley Caraway, Jr.; two children, Scott Roberson and La’Shae Swartout; siblings, Gail Jayroe, Sandra Gay Kubelka, John David Slaughter, and Sherri Lynn Oliver; grandchildren, Shelby Roberson, Caden Dais, Calliegh Roberson, Dallas Benitez, Skyla Nichols, Christian Nichols, Alexi Donahou, Tyler Donahou; and great grandchildren, Alana Donahou and Alice Donahou.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

