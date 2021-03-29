Signups still open for 11th annual Natchez Chamber of Commerce tennis tournament

Duncan Park will host Natchez Chamber of Commerce’s 11th annual golf and tennis tournament on April 9, 2021. Tennis begins at 9 a.m. and golf tees off at 1 p.m.

Registration to play in the golf tournament is at full capacity, but people still have an opportunity to sign up for the tennis tournament.

Entry fees for the tennis tournament are $40 a person, and entries close at noon on April 7. Divisions that are available are Women’s: 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0. Mixed Doubles are 5.0, 6.0, 7.0 and 8.0. Players are guaranteed at least two matches, and must be 18 years or older to play. If you are younger than 18 you must be a high school graduate to compete.

Matches canceled due to rain may be rescheduled, and the rules of the United States Tennis Association apply to the event. Matches are a best two of three sets with the third set being a tiebreaker played to 10 points. Matches are not rescheduled for any personal conflict.

Sponsorships are available for $125, which includes a sign and table display. A $175 sponsorship includes a player, sign and table display. The tournament is a charitable event, and no refunds will be made.

If a company would like to provide marketing materials such as koozies or pens, they must bring them to the chamber of commerce by April 8th. Companies may bring marketing materials the day of the tournament.

To get your playing time call the Natchez Chamber of Commerce at 601-445-4611 after 11 a.m., April 8.

Players are responsible for getting their playing times and they must arrive half an hour before their match time. Warm-ups for tennis matches are limited to just five minutes.