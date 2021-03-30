ACSO searching for missing inmate

Adams County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an inmate who slipped away while he and other inmates were picking up trash near Lagrange and Liberty Roads.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten raised the alert that Detrevious Joe Washington, 21, walked away from the trash crew just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Patten said Washington stepped into the woods saying he needed to relieve himself and never returned.

Patten said he does not believe Washington is armed but anyone who sees him should contact law enforcement immediately.