Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

NATCHEZ — A car drove through the wall of a hotel room at the Travel Inn on Devereux Drive Saturday afternoon.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said two people were inside the hotel room when the car made impact at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident, he said.

Daughtry said the driver accidentally put the car in drive instead of reverse, which sent the car through the building when the driver hit the accelerator.

Because it was an accident, no criminal charges have been filed against the driver. However, the driver did receive a ticket for driving without a license, Daughtry said.

Social media photos of the accident on Saturday show the front end of a black Hyundai had broken through the door entering the hotel room. The car also damaged the wall and window adjacent to the door.

In a photo taken from the outside of the building, a rail attached to the upstairs balcony is snapped into and there are no parking bumpers between the parking spaces and the concrete walkway in front of the first-floor hotel rooms.