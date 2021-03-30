March 26, 1957 – March 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Frank James, 64, of Natchez, who died Monday, March 22, 2021, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Frank was born March 26, 1957, the son of Marthaleen Bernard James and John James. He was a retired Army veteran. Frank enjoyed riding, listening to music and playing with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Vanessa James; adoptive mother, Margaret Ann Byrd; son, Frank Jamal James; daughters, Katherine Kelly (Derrick), Margaret James, Fransheska James; brothers, Lynell James, Johnny Jones; sisters, Shelly Ann James, Diane Green (David), Sherri Byrd; 13 grandchildren, Dekiya, Dekeashia, Dekoria, Derion, Detrick, Christopher, Marcus, Chloe, Tere, Khaily, Mackenzie, Kash, Dekari, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.