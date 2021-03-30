Aug. 5, 1933 – March 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James D. Washington, 87, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Natchez will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

James was born August 5, 1933, in Marthaville, Louisiana, the son of Sarah Scott and George Washington. He was a retired truck driver with Baumer Foods, Inc. James loved sports and was an Atlanta Falcons fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Leonard Calhoun.

James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Odesser B. Washington, who he affectionately called Bookie; sons James Washington, Jr., Harry Washington; stepson Anthony Bassett; daughters, Vanessa, Rebecka, Catina, other relatives and friends.

