Aplin throws no-hitter in Rebels win

AMITE, La. — After getting swept by Brookhaven Academy last week, the Adams County Christian School Rebels needed a win to keep from getting further behind in the MAIS District 4-4A standings.

On the road against a good Oak Forest Academy team, Connor Aplin threw a no-hitter and an error in the top of the seventh inning led to both of ACCS’s runs as the Rebels held on for a 2-1 win over the Yellow Jackets last Monday night.

This was one of the quickest games the Rebels’ varsity team has played in in recent memory.

“It was a quick game. It was in the fifth inning and we had only played ball for one hour,” ACCS Head Coach Jake Winston said. “It’s always great to get that first district win. Hopefully we can gain momentum and keep carrying this with us through district play the next couple of weeks.”

For the most part, the game was a pitcher’s duel between Aplin and Oak Forest’s Gunner Staten. That was until the top of the seventh. Coleman Carter led off with a double and Sam Hart reached safely. Then on a 1-2 count, Tristan Burns hit the ball to the Yellow Jackets’ second baseman, who made a critical error that allowed both Carter and Hunt to score.

Aplin gave up no earned runs, struck out seven and walked four to earn the win.

“It was superb. Connor threw the ball really well,” Winston said. “He had good command of his pitches. He mixed his pitches really well. He was all around the zone. His mentality was excellent. It was a big win in a big game for us. I couldn’t ask for a better game. Complete-game no-hitters don’t come around very often.”

Oak Forest scored its only run in the bottom of the seventh. Aplin’s performance on the mound helped ACCS overcome five errors, which normally would have come back to cost the Rebels a victory — but not on this night.

Carter went 2-for-3 with one run scored and Tyson Young also went 2-for-3 for the Rebels.

Staten went six-plus innings for Oak Forest, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for ACCS, which improved to 8-5 overall and 1-3 in district play. The Rebels played host to Oak Forest for a varsity doubleheader Thursday afternoon.