Crime Reports: April 2, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Keonnia Nichole Day, 30, 105 Wisteria Lane, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50 on the first count and $477.50 on the second count.
Frankie Lee Hoye, 60, 594-A Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set on either charge.
Markie Lashone White, 607 Maple Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $1,000.
Reports — Wednesday
Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.
False alarm on D’Evereaux Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop on Minor Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Elm Street.
Traffic stop at Super 8 Parking Lot.
Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Grant Street.
Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive/Police Department.
Patrolling area on Maple Street.
Abandoned vehicle on North Commerce Street.
Scam on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident at AutoZone.
Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.
Suspicious activity on North Union Street.
Traffic stop on Broadway Street.
Accident on Old Washington Road/Lafitte Street.
Hit and run on Fatherland Road.
Disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.
Fight in progress on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.
Loud noise/music on D’Evereaux Drive.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on Franklin Street.
Gas drive-off at U.S. 61 South Citgo.
Shots fired on Woodhaven Drive.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
False alarm on Bedford Court.
Traffic stop at Minettes.
Burglary on Itasca Drive.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at Go Mart.
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
David Thomas Smith, 60, 215 Oak Hill Drive, Natchez, on charge of sex offender registration law. Held without bond.
Detrevious Joe Washington, 21, 24 Henderson Street, Natchez, on charges of probation violation and escape of prisoners; escape or attempt to escape. Held without bond.
Arrests — Tuesday
Amanda Paige Martinez, 33, 1331 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Kevin Dean Moreau, 34, 22 Dogwood Drive, on charge of sex offender registration charge. Released on $1,000 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Shannon Kristi Huseman, 50, 78 Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held on $500.00 bond.
Emmett Burns Robson, 79, 24 South Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of willful trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Unwanted subject on Old Courthouse Road.
Theft on Liberty Road.
False alarm on Gardner Circle.
False alarm on Windy Hill Road.
Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.
Shots fired on Rand Road.
Reports — Monday
Intelligence report on Myrtle Drive.
False alarm on Myrtle Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Dog problem on West Wilderness Road.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Kelsea L. Richmond, 24, 206 3rd street, Jonesville, Court sentenced to two years document suspension, two years probation with credit of 50 days time served and fine of $1,245.50.
John Harper, 44, 175 Emfinger Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 10 days default, fine of $360.
Kenneth O. Sowell 61, 109 Elm Street, Sicily Island, court sentenced to 10 days default, fine of $285.
Denise L. Mitchell, 38, 170 Bingham Road, Clayton, court sentenced to $360 for disturbing the peace.
Derrick D. Cooper, 41, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to 15 days default, fine of $560.
Meridith Green, 33, 581 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse, battery.
Ira Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, domestic abuse, battery.
Arrests — Tuesday
Sherrod L. Whittie, 36, 223 Barning Drive, Bossier City, Court sentenced to three years documented suspension, three years probation with 38 days time served. A fine of $1,202.50
Reports — Thursday
Welfare check on Carter Street
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on Smith Lane
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Medical call on Gregory Street
Alarm call on Carter Street
Medical call on Florida Avenue
Domestic call on Goodin Drive
Vicious dog on Peach Street
Burglar alarm on Washington Heights Road
Violent threat on Loomis Lane
Medical call on Rabb Road
Medical call on N Spruce Street
Regular burglar alarm on Vidalia Drive
Criminal Damage to Property on Skipper Drive
Loose horses on Shady Acres
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Cowan Street
Unwanted person on Donald Drive
Medical call on Levens Addition Road
Report on John R Junkin Drive
Reports — Tuesday
Vehicle towed on US 84
Medical call on N Grove Drive
Disturbance on Smart Lane
Medical call on Riverside Street
Medical call on E.E. Wallace
Complaint on Vidalia Drive
Complaint on Carter Street
Complaint on Camellia Street
Loose Horses on Shady Acres
Unwanted person on Loomis Lane
Disturbance on10th Street
Disturbance on Green Acres road
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 131
Medical call on Georgia Street
Medical call Louisiana 15
Disturbance in Natchez
Wreckless driving on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Complaint on Louisiana 15
Complaint on Vidalia Drive
Auto accident on Carter Street
Loose horses on Shady Acres