expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Johnson

Albert Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 9:22 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Sept. 29, 1943 – March 24, 2021

A graveside service for Albert Johnson, 77, who departed his earthly life on March 24, 2021 in Stockbridge, GA will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Masks are required during visitation and at the service.

Albert was born September 29, 1943 in Natchez, MS to Lucille Johnson and Johnnie White Sr. He was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and attended Alcorn State University. He was a proud Air Force veteran.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Annie Jackson, Odessa White, Robert Johnson, Willie West, Johnnie White Jr., Willie White, Earl White, Richard White, and Mack White.

Albert leaves his children, Shawnnelle “Tracy” White, Angel White, Tamanaca “Tammy” Ellis (James), Princess Shannon (Keoshi), Deitrice “Deede” Lampley (Keiphton), Anthony Johnson, Torus Washington, Brian Johnson, and Bruce Johnson; grandchildren, Asti “Nae-Nae” White, Kia White, Shantise Foster, Daira Johnson, Jalyssa Ellis, Essence Davis, Niya Davis, Jaliyah Johnson, Kinya White, Kendrell White, Kedrian White, Keiphton “Trey” Lampley II, Kelvon White, Jaden Washington, James Ellis II, Thailer “TJ” Washington, Brian “BJ” Johnson Jr., Collin Lampley, and Aiyden Givens; great grandchildren, Ma’Kenzie White, Ma’Riyah White, Ma’Laiya Long, Chynna White, Andre Thomas II, and Chrisitan Lee Foster; siblings, Luebirta Ames, Olivia Conrad, Rosemarie Murphy, Jessie Duncan, Nita Bailey, Leon White Sr., AJ White, Otis Lee White Sr., and Arthur White Sr.; his compassionate caregiver, Mrs. Azolina Cooper, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

More News

Margaret McDaniel Harveston

Albert Johnson

William Roy Minor

Eva Arline Dawson

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found

News

Carter named new lead administrator at Cathedral School

News

Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser

News

Trinity bicentennial book wins award

News

Visitor enjoys perch by river

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Parents, students make virtual learning work

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Virus presents challenges for schools, students

COVID-19

COVID-19: One year later at Merit Health Natchez

COVID-19

‘No blueprint’ for COVID-19

News

Church breaks ground on new gated subdivision

News

Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

News

Vidalia man charged with murder in Monday stabbing incident

News

Gone, not forgotten: Natchez Civil Rights activist Grennell dies at 81

News

Natchez officials approve tennis contract, bids for pool improvements

News

City officials negotiating lease for former Titan Tire plant