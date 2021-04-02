April 6, 1943 – March 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Claudia Mae Murray Merrick, 77, of Natchez, who died Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Hattiesburg will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Claudia was born April 6, 1943, in Natchez, the daughter of Jessie Lee Murray and John Lee Murray. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and was a retired caterer and entrepreneur. Ms. Merrick was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Anthony L. Merrick and brothers John Lee Murray, Jr. and Freddrick Murray, Sr.

Claudia leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Theodore Merrick and Marvin Merrick; four daughters, Carolyn Merrick, Angela Wesley, Donesha Muhammad and Jasmine Glover; brothers Richard Murray, Sr. and Raymond Murray; sisters Ceola Hendricks and Hazel Rice; special niece Carla Hendricks; special friend Carmen Holloway, grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

