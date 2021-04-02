July 17, 1943 – March 30, 2021

Services for Margaret McDaniel Harveston of Natchez, who passed to her heavenly home on March 30, 2021, at her residence, will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the church.

Mrs. Harveston was born July 17, 1943, the daughter of Ed McDaniel and Bertha Mae Entrekin McDaniel.

She was a lifelong resident of Adams County who served her Lord as secretary at West Side Baptist Church and her community at the Natchez Senior Citizen Center. God blessed her with a heart of love. She loved people and would always go to great lengths to help them any way she could. “Big Mama,” as she was affectionately known, especially loved her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis I. Harveston, Jr.; son Lewis Bruce Harveston; her parents; brothers Claude McDaniel, Edward McDaniel, Jack McDaniel, and Jerry McDaniel; brothers in law Billy Ray Harveston, and Gene Harveston; and sisters-in-law Joan McDaniel, and Bronice Harveston Heckford.

Survivors include her four children Barry Harveston and wife Valda, Melody Harveston Frith and husband Tim, Shane Harveston, and Prentiss Harveston and wife Rhonda; daughter-in-law, Nancy Harveston; 15 grandchildren Lew Harveston, Lance Harveston, Mark Harveston, Bradley Harveston, Jordan Harveston Pearcy, Joseph Odenwald, Lorri Turpin, Mindy Ledford, Shana Harveston, Madison Harveston, Hannah Harveston, Sarah Miller, Rachel Bunch, Harlie Harveston and Daulton Harveston; 23 great-grandchildren Grant Harveston, Karlee Ann Harveston, Shealy Kate Harveston, Jase Harveston, Laken Rayfield, Keegan Rayfield, Oliver Pearcy, Trey Pearcy, Joseph F. Odenwald, Remy Turpin, Isaiah Ledford, James Ledford, John Michael Walter, Brooklyn Walter, Trenton Walter, Gabriel Harveston, Colin Harveston, Samantha Moss, Aiden Lyons, Amiri Lyons, Trinity Bunch, Sawyer Zaidle and Bryden Wooley; brother Bill McDaniel and wife Peggy; sister Sue Cockerham and husband James; sisters in law Necchi McGehee, Norma McDaniel, and Jean McDaniel; brother in law Ted Harveston; special friends Linda Payne and Nita Cox; and a great number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Barry Harveston, Prentiss Harveston, Bradley Harveston, Lew Harveston, Lance Harveston, Mark Harveston, Grant Harveston, Daulton Harveston and Harlie Harveston.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Frith, Ted Harveston, Danny Ray Weeks, Jack Donovan, Jr., Drake Cox, Levi Beesley, Cooper Atkins, and Logan Moore.

A special thank you to Donna Crisp, Dr. Blane Mire, Dr. Jack Rodriquez, Metro Ambulance Service, Encompass Hospice staff – Tracey, Amy, Nicole, and Bro. Phillip Watts.

Memorials may be sent to Natchez Senior Citizen Center at 800 Washington Street, Natchez, MS 39120 or Home with Heroes at homewithheroes.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.