expand
Ad Spot

April 5, 2021

A group of airplanes put on an impromptu show during a March Fly-In event at the Natchez-Adams County Airport. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:05 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams County Airport has been awarded more than $3.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for planned upgrades to the 75-year-old, county-owned facility.

Last year, Director of Aviation Richard Nelson told the Adams County Board of Supervisors of the airport’s plan to resurface the facility’s runway to bring the airport up to par with federal aviation standards.

On Monday, board president Angela Hutchins announced that Congressman Michael Guest called to inform the board that they’ve been awarded $3,877,200 for the project.

Nelson said Monday the $3.8 million may not be enough to cover the entire project but it is a start.

“It all depends on how the bids come in,” Nelson said. “If it doesn’t allow us to finish the project entirely, we will do it in phases. … If we have to go back and ask (the FAA) for more for the whole project, we will.”

Nelson said the FAA has committed to funding 90 percent of the total cost of the improvements while the Mississippi Department of Transportation has committed to funding 5 percent — leaving the airport responsible for the remaining 5 percent of the total project cost.

Nelson said the airport commission plans to advertise the project to contractors on May 12 and should have bids returned by June. Construction may start in July or August and is projected to last 60 days, he said.

“We will have one runway open during the construction period,” he said, adding the airport will have to close entirely for one day during construction to allow enough time for the paint to dry after striping the new runways.

The new runway surface is expected to entice more pilots to utilize the airport’s facilities, Nelson said.

“Right now, the FAA has our runway listed as ‘poor condition,'” he said. “Whenever a pilot who is wanting to fly in our direction sees something listed as poor, they don’t want to come in. Our runways are not in as bad of shape as that sounds but this project would put our runways back in ‘good condition’ for the next 10 years or so and should attract a lot more businesses and a lot more traffic.”

More News

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

COVID-19 variant strain cases found in Franklin, Jefferson counties

Adams County to receive $5.95 million from COVID relief bill

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

COVID-19

COVID-19 variant strain cases found in Franklin, Jefferson counties

COVID-19

Adams County to receive $5.95 million from COVID relief bill

News

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

News

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

News

Cathedral graduate honored to reign over Spring Pilgrimage

News

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

News

Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire

News

Northeast Mississippi Community College offering free summer tuition

News

Natchez State Park to be renamed for former Sen. Bob M. Dearing

News

Rare cars getting ready to wow crowds April 10

News

Local woman loves small town living

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found

News

Carter named new lead administrator at Cathedral School

News

Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser