expand
Ad Spot

April 5, 2021

Peyton Fort throws a pitch against Rayville. Fort struck out seven batters in five innings of work as Vidalia won Saturday 16-4. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Vidalia keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Rayville

By Patrick Jones

Published 1:18 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

VIDALIA — After splitting its first two games with Rayville High School earlier in the week, the Vidalia High School Vikings need a win over the Hornets last Saturday to win the series and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Vidalia got that thanks to two innings of offense and a solid pitching performance by senior Peyton Fort as the Vikings needed only five innings to take care of Rayville 16-4 in a key LHSAA District 2-2A game at the Concordia Recreation District 3 Complex.

“It’s big. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot in the first six games of district,” Vikings head coach Nicholas Kennedy said. “We still control our own destiny. If we keep winning, we’ll be in the right place at the right time.”

The Vikings took control of the game early thanks to five runs in the bottom of the first inning and seven runs in the bottom of the second. That was all the run support Fort would need as he allowed four runs, three of them earned, on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Fort’s outing was indeed impressive considering what he has had to deal with the previous two seasons.

“His sophomore year, he had a knee injury. Last year ended early because of COVID. It was kind of sad. It took two years of his career away from him,” Kennedy said. “He’s a bulldog. That’s a good way to describe him. He had very good command of his fastball. Touched 80 a couple of times, which is really good. He doesn’t talk much, but he doesn’t have to.”

Rayville scored two runs in the top of the third inning to make it a 12-2 game, but Vidalia responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, which was highlighted by Brett Walsworth’s solo home run.

Adam Eames led the Vikings’ 12-hit attack by going 2-for-2. Lane Dean went 2-for-3 with a double. Walsworth was 2-for-3 with his homer and Luke Williamson also went 2-for-3.

Kennedy added that hitting hasn’t been an issue at all for his team this season, but pitching was earlier in the season.

“Pitching has come around a lot,” Kennedy said. “This game we had two strikeouts. We don’t strike out very much. We put the ball in play and see if the other team can make plays. We’ve got to clean up some things on defense.”

Vidalia (6-9, 3-3) plays host to Delhi High School Thursday at 5 p.m. Then the Vikings play a doubleheader at Monterey High School on Saturday, first against Harrisonburg High School at 11 a.m. and then against host Monterey at 1 p.m.

More News

Vidalia keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Rayville

Natchez secures district championship in win over Forest Hill

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

Bulldogs making mark on track, in air

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

News

Cathedral graduate honored to reign over Spring Pilgrimage

News

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

News

Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire

News

Northeast Mississippi Community College offering free summer tuition

News

Natchez State Park to be renamed for former Sen. Bob M. Dearing

News

Rare cars getting ready to wow crowds April 10

News

Local woman loves small town living

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found

News

Carter named new lead administrator at Cathedral School

News

Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser

News

Trinity bicentennial book wins award

News

Visitor enjoys perch by river

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Parents, students make virtual learning work

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Virus presents challenges for schools, students