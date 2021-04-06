ArtsNatchez names ‘Artist of the Month’ to be featured in exhibition

NATCHEZ — ArtsNatchez has announced Diane Penfield as its April “Artist of the Month.”

Penfield has been painting since the early 1980 and, during her younger post-graduate days as an abstract artist, she participated in several group shows in New Orleans at the Contemporary Art Center, UNO Gallery and at one of the Julia Street galleries.

She has also shown her work at the Hague Gallery in Hague, New York and is scheduled to show at the Ticonderoga Gallery in Ticonderoga, New York in August of this year.

Penfield has also created portraiture and landscapes, but her most recent work can be described as intuitive abstract created through self-exploration and reflection on the surrounding world today.

Her paintings will be displayed in an exhibit until May in the Keith Karlson gallery of ArtsNatchez at 425 Main Street.

The gallery is open every day except for major holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.