April 7, 2021

Court Case Conclusions: April 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, March 30:

Jlandrick Davis charged with burglary of a vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Colon Cecil Bass charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Colon Cecil Bass charged with tampering with evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Candi Gray charged with three counts of attempted burglary. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Candi Gray charged with seven counts of burglary of commercial auto. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jlandrick Davis charged with eight counts of burglary – auto with enhanced penalty. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Delronta Tyer charged with eight counts of burglary – auto with enhanced penalty. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Keon Johnson charged with eight counts of burglary – auto with enhanced penalty. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, April 1:

Carianta Allen pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder (Count I), and Counts II (Aggravated Assault) & III (Firearm Enhancement) were remanded to the file in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced on Count I to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court

Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 31:

Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 23, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $523.75.

Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 day suspended. Two days credit for time serve. Must take anger management class. Fine set at $748.75.

Sam Walker, 31, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 10 days with three days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. Banned from Magnolia Bluff properties. Court cost set at $273.75.

Sam Houston Walker, 31, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 10 days with three days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. Banned from Magnolia Bluffs. Fine set at $248.75.

Asia Devon Carradine, 22, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $222.70.

Kenan Trevon Johnson, 23, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Brandon Lashaun Butler, 21, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit for three days served. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Brandon Lashaun Butler, 21, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case remanded to files.

