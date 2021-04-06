expand
April 7, 2021

Martha Dean Terrell Rice

By Staff Reports

Published 6:23 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Oct. 16, 1944 – March 8, 2021

Martha Dean Terrell Rice, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on March 8, 2021, at her home in Franklin.

Martha was born Martha Dean Terrell to James Theodore and Ethel Estell Terrell on October 16, 1944 in St. Joseph, LA. As well as being a dedicated homemaker and mother, she was employed at Dillard’s in Franklin, TN for 20 years. She enjoyed fishing with her brothers and sisters on the lakes in her home state of Louisiana, gardening, reading and good music.

Martha is preceded in death by her loving parents as well as sister Mary Jane Adams and twin brother Marion Gene Terrell.

Martha is survived by her husband of 49 years, Samuel; daughter, Lane Reed, son, Jason (Julie) Rice, and daughter, Whitney Rice; sisters, Faye (Walter) Beebe, Lola (Lynn) Patt; brother, J. T. (Leta Faye) Terrell; grandchildren: Sydnie Rice, Christopher Rice and Josephine Rice. Nieces and nephews: Johnny (Lillian) Watson, Alice Williams, Glenda Wilfert, Clay (Elaine) Beebe, Mark (Teri) Terrell, Jeffery Lynn (Edward “Corky”) Ables, Barbara (Bobby) Neal, Holly (Jamie) Miller, Patrick (Diana) Terrell, Debbie (Robert) Dubois, Dana Adams, Darren (Sandy) Patt, Kim (Ben) Blackmon as well as many other beloved great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

The Rice family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Shannon Serie at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Tom Holliday, RN with Adoration Hospice who assisted Martha and her family with her care in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or Adoration Hospice.

