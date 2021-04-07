Have you had your shots yet?

Remember back in January when there were thousands of people lining up to get their COVID-19 shots? The demand far outweighed the supply and scheduling an appointment sometimes took days or weeks before a new appointment came open.

Now that the vaccine is open to anyone over 16 years old, the supply seems to be less scarce. At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon there were 2,000 first dose appointments open in Adams County through the online drive-thru vaccine scheduler at covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Many of us remember a couple of months ago when the state announced thousands of new appointments being added and those appointments disappearing within hours.

Is the new trend because so many people have already gotten their vaccine?

As of Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health showed 13,769 shots had been given in Adams County. However, there is no way of knowing how many of those are true Adams County residents.

The age group with the largest number of COVID-19 cases recorded by the state is 25 to 39 years of age. The next highest is 50 years old and older.

Unfortunately, that next highest age group is also where most COVID-19 deaths occur. Do not be the reason vulnerable people become sick and possibly die with COVID-19.

If you have not been vaccinated yet, it’s your turn to do your research and get comfortable with taking a vaccine.

Remember, two doses are needed of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for it to be effective. A second dose can be scheduled on the same day you receive your first dose. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only one dose is needed. The type of vaccine available may be limited.

To schedule a free, drive-thru vaccination, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453. You can also call or visit your local healthcare provider or pharmacy and ask about the cost and availability of appointments.

COVID-19 vaccine providers in Natchez include Walmart, Merit Health Natchez, Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center and Walgreens.