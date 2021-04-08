expand
April 8, 2021

Jones

Carol Vinesia Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 11:03 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

May 13, 1967 – April 4, 2021

Warner Robins – “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain,” said the Apostle Paul.

Carol Vinesia Jones, 53, passed away at home on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born on May 31, 1967 to Herbert and Mattie Poole, Sr., in Centreville, Mississippi, the youngest of 14 children. She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age and served faithfully until her health failed her. Carol graduated from South Natchez High School before joining the military. Carol united in marriage with Christopher Jones and from this union, Shekira and Damonti were born. Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, one who always put the interest of her family first. She saw to it that her family was given the best she could provide, in loving care, spiritual nourishment and material comfort. Carol served in the Air Force for over 20 years before retiring, and beginning her new journey with the 78th Medical Group at Robins Air Force Base.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband, loving children, precious grandson, brothers, sisters, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The memories we have of her will always be dear to our hearts. We should not mourn her passing, but should rejoice for she is gone, we know, to a home more beautiful than any we have ever known. HEAVEN!

Visitation with Carol’s family will take place on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.   Carol will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.

For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.

The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be given in memory of Carol to a Breast Cancer awareness foundation of your choice.

Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

