April 8, 2021

Springs

Charles Edward Springs

By Staff Reports

Published 11:02 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Oct. 26, 1959 – April 7, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Charles Edward Springs, 61, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held at a future date. Inurnment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Charles was born on October 26, 1959 in Natchez. He was the son of Sylvester Grinnell and Ruby Walton. He worked in construction. In his free time, Charles enjoyed cooking and watching TV.

Survivors include his brother Willie (Sarah) Clay of Natchez, and sister Clara (Riley) Swayze of Cedar Rapids. Charles is also survived by his nieces, nephews, five great nephews, and a special friend Laurice.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother Robert.

Online condolences are welcome at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

