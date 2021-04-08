expand
April 8, 2021

CPSO arrests six for violation of sex offender laws

By Staff Reports

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office recently arrested six individuals in the parish who were non-compliant with state laws requiring them to register as sex offenders.

Law officials said they began investigating non-compliant sex offenders residing within the parish on April 1.

The investigation revealed numerous individuals who had been convicted of sex crimes and were not in compliance with state laws requiring them to register as well as make community notifications.

Arrest warrants were obtained for those in violation and an operation was conducted which resulted in the arrest of the following six individuals.

Maurice Conner, of Ferriday, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender, failure to make community notifications and failure to pay a sex offender registration fee. Conner was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault with bodily harm.

Darryl Foster, of Vidalia, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and failure to make community notifications and was previously convicted of possession of child pornography.

Samuel Logan, of Vidalia, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender, failure to pay a sex offender registration fee and failure to make community notifications. Logan was previously convicted of sexual battery.

Tyrone Jones, of Ridgecrest, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender, failure to pay a sex offender registration fee and failure to make community notifications. Jones was previously convicted of sexual battery.

Sadie Adams, of Monterey, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender. And was previously convicted of sexual battery of the infirm.

William Bell, of Jonesville, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender, failure to pay a sex offender registration fee and failure to make community notifications.

Bell was previously convicted of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The arrested subjects will be required to register and be in full compliance with state law before posting bond, law officials said.

“When the citizens of Concordia Parish elected me as Sheriff, I promised to do everything in my power to protect our children,” Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said. “Today’s operation proves my ongoing commitment to that promise. We will use every resource at our disposal to hold offenders accountable.”

CPSO arrests six for violation of sex offender laws

