expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Fall in love with Duncan Park golf

By Editorial Board

Published 5:22 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

You can hear the soft piano theme to The Masters on CBS as you drive beneath live oak trees that reach over the roadways in Duncan Park.

Pink, purple and white azaleas provide a splash of color to the drive on the way to the Duncan Park Clubhouse.

While Thursday marked the opening round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Duncan Park will host its own Masters Friday afternoon. Bright yellow flags with Natchez in cursive lettering, like the yellow flags at Augusta, stand out against the bright emerald greens.

Duncan Park Golf Course Superintendent Greg Brookings works hard to keep the course in its majestic state, a transformation from what the course once looked like.

At one time, he said there was so little grass on the course he had to move his ball to find grass when he was a kid. The course was called the dirt patch, Duncan rock, and even the goat farm.

Today, manicured fairways, cushioned rough and green trees paint a landscape. One hole has a pond with a bridge crossing to the next tee. Blue skies and white clouds reflect off of the placid water.

There is something romantic about golf. The smell of fresh-cut grass and the feel of crushed pearl white sand beneath the feet keep the player connected to the game. Players strive for greatness. In the process, they tame themselves, and the course they play.

Brookings’ story is also a romantic one, like many of the stories told at The Masters each spring. He could have never returned to Natchez. He could have left Duncan Park dusty and rocky. He instead chose to come back and take the course to as high of a level as he can with the resources he has.

Watch the Natchez Chamber of Commerce tournament if you have time Friday. Play a round of golf there, and see why one golfer said it rivaled Augusta in its natural splendor.

More News

Don’t lean on someone else to do what you can

It’s time we honor our U.S. Colored Troops

Shifting Focus: Basketball player picks up golf

Fall in love with Duncan Park golf

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

CPSO arrests six for violation of sex offender laws

News

ACCS STAR Student, Teacher rise above classroom duties

News

Two hit by car during gas station shooting in Fayette

News

U.S. Colored Troops monument proposed for Natchez Memorial Park

News

Natchez Euro Fest Moved to April 17

COVID-19

Mississippi receiving $29.7M from CDC for vaccinations

Business

ArtsNatchez names ‘Artist of the Month’ to be featured in exhibition

News

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

COVID-19

COVID-19 variant strain cases found in Franklin, Jefferson counties

COVID-19

Adams County to receive $5.95 million from COVID relief bill

News

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

News

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

News

Cathedral graduate honored to reign over Spring Pilgrimage

News

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

News

Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire

News

Northeast Mississippi Community College offering free summer tuition

News

Natchez State Park to be renamed for former Sen. Bob M. Dearing

News

Rare cars getting ready to wow crowds April 10

News

Local woman loves small town living

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO