Crime reports: Saturday, April 10, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Adell Noble, 59, 27 Beaumont Street, Natchez, on charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jessie James Carter, 72, 203 Espero Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Park Place.

Domestic disturbance on Lafitte Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Dog problem on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft at Cambridge Heights Apartments.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Loud noise/music on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on East Oak Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Safety check on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loud noise/music on Covington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Travon Shonnell Lyles, 41, 2033 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Shots fired on U.S. Highway 61.

Intelligence report on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious activity on Mazique Lane.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Threats on State Street.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Sandy Creek Road.

Domestic disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cloverdale Road.

Loud noise/music on Lake Montrose Road.

Accident on Cardinal Drive.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Breaking and entering on Farr Road.

Unoccupied vehicle on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Wednesday

Grand larceny on State Street.

Theft on State Park Road.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Loose livestock on Liberty Road.

Scam on State Park Road.

False alarm on Cloverhill Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Caley M. Tucker, 405 Ash Street, Vidalia, on charges of aggravated second-degree battery.

Arrests — Thursday

Samuel Logan, 33, 475 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

Darryl Foster,57, 155 Herbert Cater Road, Vidalia, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

Kevin Kiekel, 63, 2019 Ames Road, Jonesville, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Owens, 42, 407 MLK Avenue, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Maurice Conner, 40, 607 South 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

Tyrone F. Jones, 32, 506 7th street, Ferriday, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Apple Street

Medical call on Kyle Road

Juvenile delinquency on Robbins Road

Theft on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle

Medical call on Sage Road

Auto accident on US 84

Complaint on Plum Street

Assault on Grape Street

Domestic dispute on Ferriday

Vehicle in ditch on US 84

Complaints of gunshots on 10th street

Medical call on Moose Lodge road

Dog attack on Ron Road

Complaint on Levee Addition

Car in ditch on Louisiana 15

Car in ditch on Louisiana 425

Vicious dog on Eagle Road

Vicious dog on Iowa Street

Unwanted person on Laravia Drive

Fight on Levens Addition Road

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Larry D. Foster, 32, 35 Graves Avenue, Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear.