VIDALIA — Graveside services for infant Nessiah Zhyaun Conner, who died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Candice Fortune and Shaunzeric Conner; grandparents, Stephanie Mayberry and Stephon Mason; great-grandparents, Velma and Robert Fortune, Veronica Harris and Edward Harris Sr.; sisters, Camryn Conner and Londyn Jackson; brothers, Shaunterrius Conner and Shaunzeric Conner Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vanessa Fortune and Gerald Crockett. Masks will be required.