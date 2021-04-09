expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Nessiah Zhyaun Conner

By Staff Reports

Published 9:02 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

March 10, 2021 – April 5, 2021

VIDALIA — Graveside services for infant Nessiah Zhyaun Conner, who died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Candice Fortune and Shaunzeric Conner; grandparents, Stephanie Mayberry and Stephon Mason; great-grandparents, Velma and Robert Fortune, Veronica Harris and Edward Harris Sr.; sisters, Camryn Conner and Londyn Jackson; brothers, Shaunterrius Conner and Shaunzeric Conner Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vanessa Fortune and Gerald Crockett. Masks will be required.

More News

Harriss keeps active

Cemetery restoration workshop comes to Natchez Wednesday

Arthur Prewitt Jr.

Earline Lambert Rinehart

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business