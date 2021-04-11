Give you something to taco ’bout

You don’t have to save taco-eating for just Tuesdays, you know.

While it may work out better for a hashtag or those looking to boost a usually slower day in the restaurant industry, tacos should be celebrated and consumed every day of the week.

(I’m looking at your 100 Main! I need some of those goodies more than just one day a week.)

In Natchez, tacos have taken on a life of their own.

They bring in people from all over on Tuesdays at 100 Main for Jim Anderson’s now famous “Taco Tuesday’’ menus that feature fresh street tacos, delicious guacamole, and special dishes like Mexican Shrimp Egg rolls and Street Corn topped with grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp. The flavors are new and different from what you can find at that late not taco place on the highway.

The use of honey-sriracha sauces, pepper-filled queso, and avocado crema make that little squeeze of lime over a steak taco perfection. Don’t even get me started on the tortillas and house made chips. They are flavorful and seasoned with just the right amount of spice that only adds to each dish.

Another yummy options for tacos are those you can find at The Camp under the hill. Not only is the river view part of what makes The Camp such a perfect place for tourists but also the food is out of this world. I’ve always been a fan of shrimp tacos and the ones they create at The Camp are perfect. The shrimp are jumbo and crispy fried. The slaw has a good amount of crunch and is not overly dressed, and that sauce that is like a comeback sauce’s best friend is the icing on the cake. You can’t go wrong with their fish tacos either whether you order them fried or grilled. Of course, my sister is a fan of the chicken tacos (I think I’ve mentioned her love for chicken before). Be sure to order the tacos with a side of guacamole. It adds so much to each bite.

Finally, I have a taco that I love that only comes out once a year unfortunately. Fat Mama’s offers a Friday special during the Lenten season. The fish is just the right amount of grilled without being dry or charred. They also dress their tacos with a slaw and sauce that add to the crunch factor and a good amount of heat to round out the taco. Add a side of their chips and homemade salsa, and you’re set! Make sure you have a frozen Sangria Margarita to go with it. You’ll need something to cool you off a bit while enjoying those tacos on the patio.