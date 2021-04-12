expand
Ad Spot

April 12, 2021

Simmons

Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 12:40 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — On Friday Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Adams County man for sexual battery of a juvenile.

Greg Franklin Simmons, 41, was arrested Friday on a sexual battery charge involving a child under the age of 16, investigator Frank Smith said Monday.

Smith said a complaint was filed with Child Protective Services last week.

“We confronted Greg Simmons about those allegations and he later confessed and was arrested,” Smith said.

Simmons bond has been set at $250,000.

More News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

Cathedral holds on to beat Natchez

Bulldogs bounce back with win against Crystal Springs

Nellie Faye Blaney

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business