ACCS competes in archery state finals

Curtlien Griffin arrived at the Kirk Fordice Center at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson to compete in the state finals Archery for Adams County Christian when she realized no one else was there Monday.

The rest of the Rebel’s archery team was shooting at targets in Franklin County High School basketball gym. Griffin said she works at Sonic after school, so she missed the memo to go to Meadville instead of Jackson.

“Usually, state is in Jackson, and I haven’t been to practice because I have a job,” Griffin said. “I figured state is going to be in Jackson like it always is. I got up there where it normally is, and no one was there. So I was (wondering) where are we supposed to be at.”

The drive from the Mississippi State Fairgrounds to Franklin County High School is about an hour and a half, she said. She was supposed to compete at 3 p.m. and raced against time to make it to Meadville by 4 p.m.

“My mom sped a little bit and we got here in like 45 minutes,” Griffin said. “I was a little nervous. I was shaking a little bit beforehand, but it is okay. I got here in time.”

She said she had to calm herself down. She said she was able to focus and shot four rounds above 45 out of 50. She shot with the junior varsity team because she missed her original time slot. The JV team can shoot for both JV scores and Varsity scores due to COVID -19, ACCS head coach Cricket Daugherty said.

North Pike, Centerville Academy, and Franklin County High School shot alongside ACCS in the Franklin County gym on Monday. Daugherty said she liked the smaller venue because it was easier to coach her kids.

Morgan Reeves shot a perfect 50 in one of her rounds, and Madison Walker had a 49 in one of her rounds. ACCS will not know their scores or where the team places in the state until Tuesday night or Wednesday, Daugherty said.

“I don’t even know the total team score until the scores are tabulated,” Daugherty said. “I think we did well. I look forward to getting the outcome. ”