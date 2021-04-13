Jan. 7, 1950 – April 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Carolyn DianeTullos, 71, of Natchez, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Curtis Gibson officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Carolyn Tullos was born on Saturday, January 7, 1950, in Natchez, and passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, L.V. Alford and Nadine Allred Alford, and sister-in-law, Linda Alford.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Wayne Tullos of Natchez; son Kevin Smith and his wife Julie of Long Island, NY; grandson, Andrew Smith of Fort Leonard Wood, MO; grandson, Jake Smith of Long Island, NY; granddaughter, Gabby Smith of Long Island, NY; brother, Vernon Alford of Hartford, AL; sister- Dorothy Weadock of Natchez; three nephews, Ashley Weadock and his wife Rose, Brent Weadock and his wife Kacey and Greg Alford and his wife Amanda.

She is also survived by a host of great nieces and great nephews. Special thanks goes to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care and George Cupit.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society, contact them at (601)442-4001.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home, Vidalia from 12 noon until Service time, Friday, April 16, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.