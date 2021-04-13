Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

Natchez firefighters worked to put out a fully engulfed house fire in the 400 block of North Rankin Street Tuesday night.

The firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday and quickly worked to put out the blaze.

By 8:30 p.m. most of the fire was extinguished and officials were investigating the fire scene.

Preliminary indications are that nobody was in the house at the time of the fire. Firefighters and police are still on the scene.