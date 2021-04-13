expand
April 13, 2021

Natchez police cordoned off an area of Bishop Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Road early Tuesday morning after a shooting in the area. Photo courtesy of Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

By Staff Reports

Published 3:36 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Natchez police were investigating a  shooting on Bishop Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Road just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the victim stated he was heading home in his vehicle traveling east on Bishop Street when someone started shooting at him.

He received multiple gunshot wounds and was being transported to the hospital to be airlifted to Jackson early Tuesday morning.

Daughtry said the victim was conscious and communicating despite his injuries.

Daughtry thanked Adams County Sheriff’s Office for helping NPD contain the large crime scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

