Linda G. Haney, 74, of Crosby, MS. passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Field Health Systems in Centerville, MS. She was born October 19, 1946, the daughter of John Mason Vines and Geraldine Sanders Vines. She was a sitter and housewife most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Wendy Waynette Haney, and one brother Larry Allen Vines.

She is survived by son Ricky Haney and Danielle, daughter Naomi “Sissy” Halford, and son Pete Haney and Tracie Baxter; one brother John Mason Vines Jr.; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation is Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from noon until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hopewell Cemetery near Crosby.