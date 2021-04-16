Margaret Havard Durham, 92, a resident of Zachary and a native of Crosby, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021. She was a graduate of Beech Stand High and a retired postmaster in Crosby, Ms. She was also a member of the Crosby Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son Clemon Wayne Durham and Katerin. Grandchildren Darin David and Renee, Brandie Durham. Great Grandchildren Trey David and Meaux, Lance David, Tyler David, Abbie LeDuff, and Luke David. Great-Great Grandchildren Aiden David, Avery David.

One Brother Sammy Havard, One sister Patricia Evans and Bub. And Numerous nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Luther Lee Havard and Ruby Lea Parker, Husband Clemon Durham, Brothers; Billy Havard, and James Havard.

Arrangements are: Visitation Monday April 19, 2021, at Crosby Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Services will be officiated by Bro. Bart Houston.

Pallbearers are Early Durham, Darin David, Trey David, Tyler David, Terry Havard and Luke David.

In leiu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Carpenter House 10615 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, 70809.

The Family would also like to give a Special Thank You to all the staff at Oakwood Village and The Carpenter House, Dr. Donthineni, Dr. Bryan Nuss, Trygve, Chad, Daynel, Margaret, Karoline, Natalie, Tracy, Trudy, Hope, Willie, and Nicole.