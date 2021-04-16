Thad Trimble

July 21, 1940 – April 11, 2021

Thad “Junior” Trimble was born July 21, 1940 to Thaddeus and Ver Hall Trimble in McNair, MS. He departed this life on April 11, 2021, at 8 a.m. at Brush Hill Care Center in Roxbury, MA, near Boston.

Thad confessed Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Pleasant (Gravel Hill) united Methodist Church in the Gravel Hill Community, southeast of Fayette, MS. He attended Jefferson County Training School and Liddell Junior and Senior High School both in Fayette, MS.

When Thad left Fayette, he moved to Vicksburg, MS but he did not live in the hilly city very long and decided to move to Florida. Several years later and still not satisfied, Thad moved to Boston, MA where he resided for over forty years, working first at an auto plant and then at Boston General Hospital until he retired.

Although Thad loved his work at the auto plant, he was not complete until he began working at Boston General. Here he was able to help people and also use his special skills telling jokes and making both patients and employees laugh.

Thad also loved his family, and he loved Mississippi – where the air, weather, and the downhome, unpretentious attitudes of his kinsmen and folks were contagious. Whenever he visited home, Thad’s friends in Boston could easily guess where he had gone because he would return bragging about home, Mississippi.

Thad used to love driving from Boston to Mississippi, but at some point, the drive became too much for him, especially after his parents passed away. Therefore, he told his siblings that the road ran both ways and encouraged them to visit him. Of course, they readily agreed and began visiting Thad, sometimes five at one time even his nieces and nephews could not resist the invitation.

Preceding him in death was his son, Marshall Hill, Sr., parents, Thad and Vera Trimble and sisters Edith Trimble and Martha Franklin.

Thad was loved very much, leaving many memories behind to be cherished by his grandchildren Marshall Hill, Jr. of Canonsburg, MS and Latoya Hill of Natchez, MS; great grandchildren McKenzie, James, Kerhimi, Aciyah, and Camarrion; brothers Robert (Mary) Trimble, Sr. of Columbus, GA and Lyndell (Sandra) Trimble of Natchez, MS; sisters Dorthy McFarlin and Inell Dawson of Hattiesburg, MS, Mary Marie Trimble and Ruby (Melvin) Turner both of Fayette, MS and Deloris Thompson of Houston, TX. Thad also leaves his special friend, Caustilen Montgomery of Roxbury, MA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.