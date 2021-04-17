Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Natchez Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division worked together to arrested an individual who investigators believe is responsible for at least 25 automobile burglaries over the last two years.

Gabriel “Luke” Schofield was arrested on Friday by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of auto burglary, one count of attempted automobile burglary, and possession of a stolen weapon.

During a traffic stop on U.S. 84, Schofield was in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen from a vehicle on Espero Drive on Wednesday.

Deputies also searched Schofield’s residence and were able to locate the clothing they believe Schofield was wearing when he allegedly burglarized one another car at 200 Espero and attempted to break into a second vehicle at the same address.

Brent Thibodeaux and Sela Naff were both charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the automobile burglaries because of their involvement with Schofield, law officials said.

It is believed that Schofield is responsible for taking items from vehicles located at residences in the 100 block of North Meadow Drive, the 100 and 200 blocks of Espero Drive and the 100 block of Mansfield Drive over the last two years.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten asked residents to contact Natchez Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in regard to any items stolen from this area.

Additional charges will be handled by the Natchez Police Department.

Patten and Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry talked with victims of the automobile burglaries at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening, law officials said.

Patten said the victims posting home surveillance video was very important in solving these crimes and reminded residents to keep their car doors locked.