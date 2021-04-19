expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

By Jan Griffey

Published 9:58 am Monday, April 19, 2021

NATCHEZ – On Sunday, July 4th, Hank Williams, Jr. will perform at The Natchez Bluff for Natchez 4th of July Celebration.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, April 23, at ardenland.net. Tickets are priced at $55 advance and $65.00 at the gate. Gates will open at 1 p.m., with music beginning at 3 p.m. Support acts will be announced at a later date.

Hank Williams Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six PLATINUM albums, 20 GOLD albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 57 years since his first album in 1964, Hank Jr. released IT’S ABOUT TIME (Nash Icon Records) on January 15, 2016. In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project includes tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time,” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar. IT’S ABOUT TIME is Hank’s 37th album in his five-decade career.

Hank Jr. continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a GRAMMY and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Stratton W. Hall at stratton@churchhillcreative.org.

Hank Williams, Jr.’s Natchez 4th of July Celebration is produced by ardenland.

More News

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

Jon Borum reflects on his time cooking at The Masters

Column: Happy go lucky

Restaurant keeps crawfish, customers coming

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations

News

Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile

News

Master Gardener plant sale April 17 at Co-Lin

News

Harriss keeps active

News

Cemetery restoration workshop comes to Natchez Wednesday