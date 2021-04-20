Crime reports: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Juwan Demonya Ross, 19, 34 Harland Drive, Mount Olive, on charges of controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams and enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. No bond set on either charge.
Arrests — Friday
Jaccacia Tysiieka Bass, 24, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charges of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $677.50 on first count, $287.50 on second count, and $302.50 on third count.
John Paul Hall, 45, 413-A Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Steam Plant Road.
Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.
Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Suspicious activity on South Canal Street.
False alarm on Woodhaven Drive.
Breaking and entering on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.
Reports — Sunday
Intelligence report on Marblestone Road.
Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.
Sexual assault/rape on Daisy Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.
False alarm on Holly Drive.
Intelligence report on Marin Avenue.
Theft on Garden Street.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Two traffic stops on Union Street.
Threats on Devereux Drive.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Silver Street.
Traffic stop at Plantation Trailer Park.
Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Reckless driving on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Harassment on Main Street.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Willard Lee Bingham Jr., 47, 204 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – first offense. Released on $500.00 bond.
Jerry Wayne Rodgers Jr., 44, 29 Scheffef Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – Hydrochloride x 5, disorderly conduct; failure to comply, and resisting arrest. Held on $1,000 bond.
Reports — Monday
Accident on Steam Plant Road.
Reports — Sunday
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on Steam Plant Road.
Intelligence report on Saragossa Road.
Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at Plantation Trailer Park.
Reckless driving on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Shots fired on Broadmoore Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Jackie Cornwell, 50, 2242 New Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify of address change.
Arrests — Sunday
Kiara A. Butler, 28, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charges of child desertion and child endangerment.
Arrests — Saturday
Alona G. Carter, 33, 303 14th Street, Canton, Ohio, on charges of aggravated flight from an officer with refusal, flight from an officer, simple escape.
Tedron Gullage, 20, 410 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace.
Arrests — Friday
Ada E. Kenney, 52, 113 lee Street, Ferriday, on charges of improper supervision of a minor.
Steven J Zito Jr., 38, 109 Cowan Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Reports — Tuesday
Complaint on 10th Street
Reports — Monday
Threats on Carter Street
Threats on Louisiana 65
Complaint on Carolina Avenue
911 call on Lincoln Avenue
Complaint on Loop Road
Transport van broke down on Louisiana 15
Complaint in Ferriday
Fire on Higgins Drive
Threats on E Cottondale Court
Domestic disturbance on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Poole Road
Suspicious person on Danny Drive
Auto accident on Carter Street
Unwanted person on Peach Street
Medical call on Calhoun Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Wilson Street
Miscellaneous call on Clark Drive
Nuisance animals on Belle Grove Circle
Found gun on Orange Street
Fire on Merle Drive
Residence burglary on Eagle Road
Tractor blocking driveway on Eagle Road
Failure to register on Carter Street
Residence burglary on Stephens Road
Unwanted person on Earl Davis Road
Unwanted person in Catahoula Parish
Medical call on Lee Avenue
Unwanted person on Fisherman Drive
Hit deer on Ferry Road
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Orange Street
Domestic complaint on Mack Moore Road
Alarms on Louisiana 15
Hit deer on Louisiana 565
Death threat on Main Street
Complaint at Walmart
Complaint on Shady Acres Circle
Complaint on Smart Lane
Complaint on Levens Addition Road
Complaint on Airport Road
Loud music on Vidalia Drive
Complaint on Black River Lake
Unwanted person on Lloyd Street
Medical call on US 84
Medical call on Lee Avenue
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call in Ferriday
Alarms on Deacon Wailes Road
Suspicious person on Camellia Street
Property damage on McAdams Road
Shooting on 9th Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on Traxler Road
Medical call on 6th Street
Unwanted person on Concordia Drive
Complaint on Louisiana 129
Complaint on Levens Addition Road
911 call on Carter Street
Stolen phone In Natchez
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Saturday
Tyrell James Clark, 29, 1330 Levens Additions Road, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace, warrants for other agency.