Courthouse records: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Adams County

April 9-15

Civil suits:

Conservatorship of Mary Abbott Curtis.

DHS — Clarence Jones.

Estate of Donna Newman Carr.

DHS — TreMichael Herbert.

DHS — Cottrel Irving.

DHS — Dmarius Nix.

Tamece Williams v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Objection to Homestead Chargeback)

Michael G. Mullins v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Objection to Homestead Chargeback)

Estate of James Edward Ware.

Divorces:

Trista W. McGlothin v. Nathan Lloyd.

Wesley Jack Blaney and April Latham Blaney. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Zerline King Curtis and Frank L. Curtis Sr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Eric Donald Davenport, 60, Natchez to Charity Lee Baiter-McQueen (Baiter), 40, Natchez.

Jeremy Devontae Dixon, 25, Fayette to Alicia Monika Flowers, 26, Port Gibson.

Calvin Johntrell Rollins, 32, Natchez to Ashley Renee Myles, 33, Natchez.

Joseph Allen Tetlow II, 59, Natchez to Madeline Delaughter Costa (Delaughter), 45, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

April 6-14

BJM Construction, L.L.C. to Roger Wayne Ross and Beth Defour Ross, lot 53 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Melvin A. Grantham and Rachel N. Grantham to Kimberly Renae Grantham, lot 23 of the Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Thomas Allen Burchfield to Isaiah Washington Jr., lot 8 of Block C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Phillip R. Smith and Theresia Ward Smith to Christine M. Brinegar, land being part of Elgin Plantation containing 5.48 acres, more or less.

George Robert Segrest Jr. and Abigail Faith Grant (n/k/a Segrest) to Jonathan Lee Leonard and Jennifer Leonard, lot 14 Southfork Estates.

Bobbie Hinson to Keish H. Hillard and Keylann K. Hinson, lot 13 Audubon Heights Subdivision of Concord.

Geronimo Hardwood Timber, LLC to Donald R. Nicosia and Becky H. Nicosia, land beginning at the southeast corner of lot 7 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Linda Marie Shehan to David A. McLeod and Sandy McLeod, land starting at the northwesterly corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Mortgages:

April 6-14

Isaiah Washington Jr. to Thomas Allen Burchfield, lot 8 of Block C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Jerri Michele Johnson and William Warren Johnson to Better Mortgage Corporation, lot 40 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Jimmy L. Ware and Quartreate H. Ware to Home Bank, a portion of lots 3, 4 and 5 of a Subdivision of lots H, I and J Roseland-Forest Plantation.

Raymond G. Willett and Josephine W. Willett to Fidelity Bank, land beginning at a point on the westerly side of South Rankin Street.

Kylie E. Winchester and Stacey Winchester to GMFS, LLC, lots A and B Mascagni Addition.

Jonathan Lee Leonard and Jennifer Leonard to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 14 Southfork Estates.

Donald R. Nicosia and Becky H. Nicosia to First South Farm Credit, land beginning at the southeast corner of lot 7 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Charles E. Bass Jr. and Pat Green Bass to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 10 Grove Subdivision.

Lindsey Harrison Callon and Katherine Cestia Callon to United Mississippi Bank, lot B-2, 2.3 Acres, Portion of lot B of the Division of Portion of lot 1 Fatherland Plantation.

David A. McLeod and Sandy McLeod to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, land starting at the northwesterly corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, April 15:

Fast Money, LLC v. Nellie Howard.

Tower Loan of Ferriday v Keshanna Harris.

Rachel Murray v. Aalyah Walker.

Steve Nettles v. Danielle Nettles.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Antoria Jackson.

Fast Money v. Kayla L. Fields.

Fast Money v. Mary McKenzie.

Fast Money v. Reginald Roberts.

Fast Money v. Deshawn Barnes.

Mary Smith v. Cedric Patterson.

Derrick Winston v. Days Inn Hotel/Melton Harrell.

Speedee Cash v. Jaccacia Bass.

Speedee Cash v. Christine Bynum.

Delvin Pickett v. Codaja Williams.

Monday, April 12:

Natchez Hospital v. Cheryl Biggins.

Delta Bank v. Sonia Holiday.

LVNV Funding v. Nedra Hackett.

Midland Credit v. Alex Bruce Jr.

Delta Bank v. Raven S. Smith.

Best Way Rent-to-Own v. Wasner Jeknins.

Natchez Hospital v. Clarence Hall.

Advanced Recovery Systems v. Viola R. Hogans.

Advanced Recovery Systems v. Gloria J. Chatman.

Leroy Chatman v. Talimon Cooper.

Merit Health v. Thomas Floyd.

Fast Money v. Amanda L. Davis.

Concordia Parish

April 9-15

Civil suits:

Succession of Sylvester Jenkins Jr.

Tanganyika Quartez Scott v. Shonderrius Collier.

Caley Marie Tucker v. Peyton Melton.

Elliott Electric Supply, Inc. v. Camo Construction Company, Inc.

Divorces:

John M. Smith v. Mary M. Smith.

Anna Marie Ballard v. Jimmy Lee Ballard.

Marriage license applications:

George Anderson O’Neal, 72, Ferriday to Ruby Dian Scott, 58, Ferriday.

Raymond Plummer, 25, Vidalia to Shawnkia Taki Washington, 21, Vidalia.

Kellen Blaine Paul, 33, Vidalia to Karina Elizabeth Smith, 27, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Thomas R. Barnett to Ryan Thad Delaughter and Dana Hargill Delaughter, lot 91, Unit No. 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Keith Drumgoole to Valine M. Atkins and Shawn L. Atkins, lot 45 Loomis Addition.

Gary Lynn Waller and Pam Waller to James Watson Higgins and Pamela Donald Higgins, lot 25 Lola Annland Subdivision.

Kelvin W. Beard to Ross Arden McCaughey and Feleena Ames McCaughey, lots 10 and 11 Horseshoe Lake Vista.

Mortgages:

Luther Lynn Marling and Janice Hinson Marling to Universal Lending Services, Inc., lot 14 Taconey Subdivision.

Seta Natchez, LLC and William Glen Hughes to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 7 of the Nicholas-Taconey Subdivision.

Randy Louis Michiels, Tangela Beth Crooks Michiels, Knox Allen Whitcher, and Jacqueline Marine Michiels Whitcher to Louisiana Land Bank, tract of land being a portion of Vidal Island.

Deanna L. Kimbro and David Harmon Kimbro to Home Bank, lot 11 of a subdivision of the John Tillman property.

James Watson Higgins and Pamela Donald Higgins to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 25 Lola Annland Subdivision.

Stephen Dawkins and Emily Dawkins to Delta Bank, lot 13 Weecama Estates, Second Development.