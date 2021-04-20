expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Jackson

Ernest Jackson

By Staff Reports

Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Dec. 2, 1940 – April 19, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Ernest “Ray” Jackson, 80, of Natchez, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in Natchez on Monday April 19, 2021, will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Green officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Thursday April 22, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Jackson was born December 2, 1940, in Roxie, MS, the son of Johnnie Frank Jackson and Amy Rebecca Rollins Jackson.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Jackson and Amy (Rollins) Jackson; granddaughter, Gail Coone; great granddaughter, Savannah Jackson; and brother, John “Sonny” Jackson.

Survivors include his beloved wife Vicky (McKinney) Jackson of Natchez, MS; four children, David Jackson and his wife, Sharon, Nancy Jackson, and her partner Rich, Susan Jackson, and her partner, Rick, all of MA, and Jeremy Jackson, and his wife Ashley of Natchez, MS; eight grandchildren, Ricky, Tanya, Shirley, Paul, Joey, Brandon, Jacoby and Presley; 8 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Bobby Jackson and Charles “Chuck” Jackson of MS.

Pallbearers will be Paul Dunson, Lynn Dunson, Paul Leake, Ricky Warren, Darnese Smith and John Gamberi.

Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Bulldogs headed to 5A South State meet

Natchez struggles to pitch, play defense in loss

Rose Reason

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations